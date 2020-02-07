|
|
The family of the late Robert (Bob) Boyle wish to express our appreciation to those who offered kindness, support, and messages of sympathy. We especially wish to thank the staff of Fairhaven Home for their wonderful care and compassion and to Father Andrew Begin for saying Mass, and all his kinds words. Also thank you for the flowers and donations in Dad's name. We also thank Peter Duffus and the staff at Duffus Funeral Home for their professionalism and kindness. Sincerely, the Boyle Family
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 7, 2020