1/1
Robert Brune O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Fairhaven on Thursday, November 5th, with his beloved wife by his side. Bob was a retired Outboard Marine Corp 34 year employee. Member of the Peterborough Navy Club and was an avid dart player. He was a member of the Idlers Car Club of Cloverdale B.C. in his early years. A Red Cross blood donor as well and he was a dedicated member of Westdale United Church. Bob was the beloved husband of Doreen McCracken for 56 years. Dear Father of Steve (Marjo Velthuis) and Cindy (Brendan Rutledge). Beloved Grandpa of Shannon Connors (David), Kaitlin Gosse (Ryan), Emma Rutledge, and Claire O'Connor (Ernest Mistica). Great Grandpa to Rory, Fionn, and Paddy Connors. Predeceased by Brother Donald and Parents Marie and Lincoln O'Connor. Fondly remembered by Sister-in-law Isabel Drumm and Brother-in-law Milt McCracken. A memorial service will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR MEMORIAL SERVICE IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Bob's obituary page at AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705 740 0444. In lieu of flowers donations to C.N.I.B. and Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved