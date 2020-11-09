At Fairhaven on Thursday, November 5th, with his beloved wife by his side. Bob was a retired Outboard Marine Corp 34 year employee. Member of the Peterborough Navy Club and was an avid dart player. He was a member of the Idlers Car Club of Cloverdale B.C. in his early years. A Red Cross blood donor as well and he was a dedicated member of Westdale United Church. Bob was the beloved husband of Doreen McCracken for 56 years. Dear Father of Steve (Marjo Velthuis) and Cindy (Brendan Rutledge). Beloved Grandpa of Shannon Connors (David), Kaitlin Gosse (Ryan), Emma Rutledge, and Claire O'Connor (Ernest Mistica). Great Grandpa to Rory, Fionn, and Paddy Connors. Predeceased by Brother Donald and Parents Marie and Lincoln O'Connor. Fondly remembered by Sister-in-law Isabel Drumm and Brother-in-law Milt McCracken. A memorial service will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR MEMORIAL SERVICE IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Bob's obituary page at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
or by calling 705 740 0444. In lieu of flowers donations to C.N.I.B. and Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca