(Bob the Barber of Havelock) Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, April 26, 2020 in his 85th year. Husband of the late Jean (nee Hender, 2015). Son of the late Lindsay & Margaret (nee McKee). Brother-in-law of Carol & Alan Fagg. Uncle to Clare & Andrew, and great uncle of James, Charlie, Karl and Johan. Dear friend of the Kelloway family for many years. Bob was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 389, Havelock. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to a . Online condolences maybe made at www.brettfuneralchapels.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020