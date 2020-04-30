Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brett Funeral Chapel
20 George St. West
Havelock, ON K0L 1Z0
(705) 778-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CALOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles CALOW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles CALOW Obituary
(Bob the Barber of Havelock) Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, April 26, 2020 in his 85th year. Husband of the late Jean (nee Hender, 2015). Son of the late Lindsay & Margaret (nee McKee). Brother-in-law of Carol & Alan Fagg. Uncle to Clare & Andrew, and great uncle of James, Charlie, Karl and Johan. Dear friend of the Kelloway family for many years. Bob was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 389, Havelock. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to a . Online condolences maybe made at www.brettfuneralchapels.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -