Robert Gordon Goddard, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away on May 23, 2020. Survived by his wife Catherine Condon and the Goddard children, Alan (Kim), Leanne (Gary), Bruce and grandchildren David, Abby and Lucas. Robert worked at Canada Post for many years and was a member of Seaforth Highlanders of Canada. Due to pandemic, there will not be any service. Messages of condolences may be offered by visiting www.kearneyfs.com/obituaries