Suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his 78th year. Dear brother of Terry Kennedy of Cambridge, Pamela MacLeod (John) of Peterborough. He will be missed by Karen McLean, Johnnie Kimberley and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Jimmy and Tom Kennedy and parents Howard and Margaret Kennedy. Private family arrangements have been made with Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. In memory of Mr. Kennedy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario.