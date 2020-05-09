passed away during a midday nap on April 23, 2020. He was born in Broadview Saskatchewan on July 9, 1930 to parents Robert Britten Bennett (Brit) and Nan (McRobbie). The family moved to Rockcroft Ontario a few months after his birth. Growing up in a remote area he developed a passion for hunting, fishing and playing baseball. He walked a mile to attend school, using ski's in the winter to shorten the trip. His interest in school diminished as a teenager and he went to work at a lumber camp. In his teenage years he had a passion for cars. He developed his technical skills on a Model A and later a 1937 Ford. He moved to Peterborough in 1950. Worked at a construction site building a new electrical power station then moved on to become a lift truck driver stacking bricks; blocks and loading trucks. In 1953 he married Yvonne Margaret Hannah Sweeting. They had 3 children: Neil, Paul and Marilyn. While raising a family he had a second job as an evening janitor. He also helped on the Sweeting farm during the summers collecting bales of hay and piling them in the barn. In the late 1960's, during the summers, Art and Yvonne took their children to the car races on the weekends. He turned wrenches on a race car for one summer. As a truck driver he delivered auto parts in Peterborough and surrounding area. That passion lasted 40 years, retiring in his late 70's. He spent more than 20 years travelling to fall fairs with his wife. They would live on site in a small motor home while she was a vendor. They also took the motor home on trips to the east coast and the west coast. His passion for cars, baseball, hunting and fishing continued. He played hockey with co-workers and friends into his earlier 70's. Continued to watch baseball on television every day it was broadcast. Even though we miss his smile, he will be with us forever. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A private visitation was held. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 9, 2020.