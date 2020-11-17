1/1
Robert James "Bob" ASH
1937-04-29 - 2020-11-15
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday November 15, 2020. Bob Ash of Ennismore, in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Joanna "Jo" Ash (nee Hurst). Loving father of Steve Ash (Janet) and Sue Gilders (Kevin). Dear grandfather of Kyle and Sydney, and Mike and Amy, and great grandfather of Parker. Survived by his brother Stuart Ash (Susan). Bob will be missed by many friends and family. The family wishes to thank staff at PRHC for their compassionate care of Bob. A private memorial service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES - LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., and you are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com just before service time. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Peterborough YES Shelter. Donations can be made and/or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling (705) 652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 17, 2020.
