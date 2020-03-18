|
LAIDLEY, Robert James (Retired School Teacher) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, and brother who peacefully passed at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on March 15, 2020. At the age of 84 Bob was a devoted and loving husband for over 62 years to Nancy (nee-Wilson). Loving dad to Jeff, Jim (Stephanie), John (Krista) and Jane Curtin (Tim). Loving papa/grandpa of 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Ted (Phyllis), brother-in-law of Ted Wilson (Kerri), Tim Wilson (Jane), and Nola Wilson. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Grace Laidley (nee-Best), brother Wendell, daughter-in-law Sheila, and brother-in-law Ron Wilson. Bob will be fondly remembered by extended family and many friends, as well as former students and colleagues of Lakefield District Secondary School. Memorial Service to be held at a later date at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
