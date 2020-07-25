Passed away at the P.R.H.C. On Monday July 20, 2020. Bob Welsh of Peterborough in his 90th year. Bob will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Joyce Welsh of 68 beautiful years, his daughter Christine Welsh (deceased) , son Rick Welsh (deceased), granddaughters Stacey M. Chuchmuch, and Heather A. Welsh and is great grandchildren Mariska and Gage Chuchmuch. He was an adored brother-in-law and uncle and a dear friend to many, and devoted member of the Royal Canadian Airforce and Calvary Church. A private family service and interment will take place at a future date at Lakefield Cemetery. In memory of Bob, memorial donations may be made to support the Airforce Cadets as an expression of sympathy. friends may send condolences to the family at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com