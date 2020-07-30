1/1
Robert Joseph "Bob" GASPARI
Passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee McGrayne). Proud father of Bill (Tara), Jaclyn (Rob), Nick (Krystal), Kelly (Adam), Kerry (Shawn), and Kirk. Grandpa to Michael, Nathan, Samantha, Andrew, Velina, Meghan, Marissa, Andrew, Chase, Baily, Austin, Charlotte and Nevaeh and great grandson Nathan. Bob will be sadly missed by his siblings Jim (Jo-Ann), Diane (Danny), Peter, the late Joe and sister in law Marilyn. Private Funeral Prayers will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE. Interment Trent Valley Cemetery, Hastings. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 30, 2020.
