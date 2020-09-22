Peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Loving husband of Betty (nee McLeod) for 69 years. Cherished father of Gary (Jumanah), Wendy (Kim Keating). Grandfather of Tyler. Bob will also be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Dorothy (Reid) and Hazel McLeod as well as many extended family and friends. A private cremation has been entrusted to PETERBOROUGH CREMATION SERVICES. Donations in memory of Bob may be given to Hospice Peterborough. The family wish to extend their thanks to both Rubidge Retirement Residence and Hospice Peterborough for the kind and considerate care.