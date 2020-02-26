|
|
Loving husband, Father, and grandpa. Always sincere In heart and mind The impact you've had Isn't hard to find Your smiling eyes And caring voice Gone so quickly Without a choice Your wisdom and laughter We no longer hear Precious memories of you We hold so dear We cherish your stories And all that you knew Not a day goes by We do not think of you. You are forever in our hearts, Chris, Kelsey, Karen and Jamie, Mike and Grace, Connor and A.J.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020