In his 66th year, passed away on September 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness, at home peacefully, surrounded by his family. Robert will be missed by his beloved mother Phyllis Selby-Bruniges. Cherished brother to Michael (Sue) and Stephen (Keya). Proud father to John Paul. Loving grandfather to Cameron. Robert will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the PRHC Foundation.