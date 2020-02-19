|
Peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Lustic). Loving father of Jeff (Julie), Robert (Lori), Greg, Michael, Gordon, Deborah (d. Cliff), Donna (d. Ben), Cindy (Andy) and Lisa (Jason). Proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Caroline, Bob and Ila. Brother-in-law of Sharon (Wayne). Predeceased by his siblings Ada, Ida, Ray and sister-in-law Joan. Predeceased by his foster parents Albert and Evelyn Wease and mother-in-law Ida. Robert was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. A special thank you goes to Colleen and her husband Dennis, Marion and Ron for all their help and support. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough, Ontario on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 - 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel with a reception to follow. Interment at Rosemount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020