Robert 'Bob' Russell Williams March 8, 1941 - May 15, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at Strathmere Lodge, Strathroy, Robert 'Bob' Russell Williams of Chippewa of the Thames began his Spirit Journey in his 80th year. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Rosemary Williams nee Deleary, daughter Sandra Deines, grandchildren: Ryan Deines, Shannel (Steven), great granddaughter Karsyn-Lee Deines (all of Calgary), sister Jeanne, brother Bill Bonner and Niece Yvonne Albert. Bob was predeceased by his parents Russell McDogall and Clara Bonner, sister Gladys Baker, brothers Roger Williams, Donald Williams and Fredrick Bonner. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Colborne Cemetery, Chippewa, Ontario. In memory of Bob donations may be made to charity of choice. Condolences may be left for Bob's family at WWW.ELLIOTTMADILL.COM

