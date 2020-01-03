|
Peacefully at PRHC on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Rebecca "Becky ", and his granddaughter Vanessa. He was loving husband of the late Hazel Millage (née Johns) for 50 years. Bob was born in Toronto, Ontario to the late Stanley and Frances Millage. Predeceased by his brothers Ron, Bud, and sister Dot. Brother in law to the late Norma and George Pearce. Uncle Bob to his nieces and nephews. Bob had a long career as a Lithographer. He had an appreciation for nature and being outdoors, a hunter and fisherman. Many good times were spent at the family cottage on Stoney Lake. Bob and Hazel enjoyed retirement in Bancroft for several years before living in Peterborough. Bob overcame many illnesses in his life and continued to fight to the end. Many thanks to the caring and attentive nurses and doctors at PRHC. Thank you to friends and family for their support. Also thank you to his neighbours for the kindness they have shown over the years. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Comstock Funeral Home noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Reception to follow. Donations to would be appreciated.