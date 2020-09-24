1/
Robert Stewart (Bob) Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At PRHC on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was a retired valued employee of Johnson and Johnson Ltd. Dear father of Jeff (Tessa), Beloved grampa to Keegan, Megan and Kyle. Cherished brother of Donald (Florence), Raymond (Joan), Vern (Doreen deceased), Sharon (Orm McKinley). Predeceased by sister Beverly (Gord Carnrite). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and life long friends Arnold and Bernie Roque. Visitation will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough on Monday, September 28 at 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 2:00 p.m. Guest wishing to attend visitation or funeral service must RSVP at AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705-740-0444. If desired, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved