At PRHC on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was a retired valued employee of Johnson and Johnson Ltd. Dear father of Jeff (Tessa), Beloved grampa to Keegan, Megan and Kyle. Cherished brother of Donald (Florence), Raymond (Joan), Vern (Doreen deceased), Sharon (Orm McKinley). Predeceased by sister Beverly (Gord Carnrite). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and life long friends Arnold and Bernie Roque. Visitation will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough on Monday, September 28 at 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 2:00 p.m. Guest wishing to attend visitation or funeral service must RSVP at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
or by calling 705-740-0444. If desired, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca