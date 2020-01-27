Home

Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Peacefully on Thursday January 23, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough in his 77th year, with his family at his side. Loving husband of Joyce (Snowden). Beloved father of Robert (Laura) of Whitby and Michael (Joelle) of Keene. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Enya, Mackenzie and Joshua. Survived by sisters Luanne Jones (Dave Laporte) of Hamilton and Elayne (Norm) Ruplen of Dundas. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Hilda (nee Hardy) and sister Nancy Dianne. A Memorial Reception will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 3-7 pm at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough. As expressions of sympathy, donation to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020
