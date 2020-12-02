1/1
Robert William "Bob" BLACKSHAW
Passed away peacefully at PRHC on November 25, 2020 in his 85th year, with family by his side. Bob was predeceased by his loving sister Helen Scott (2018). Cherished brother in law to John Scott and proud and loving Uncle to Mark Scott (Kirstin Parry), Steven and Melissa Scott (Erin McCabe). Bob was also a wonderful, loving great uncle to Morgan, Rylan, and Trevor Scott. Bob was a skilled and gifted sign painter for, and later owner, of Freeman Signs for many years before retiring. His subtle sense of humour, generosity and love for his family will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family ceremony will take place at a later date with inurnment to follow. If desired, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
