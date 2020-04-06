|
|
WWII Veteran. The family announces with sorrow his passing on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia Mabel Langevin. Loving father of Jeffery Martin (Susan), John Martin (Marion) and Reverend Janet Weller (Martyn). Proud grandfather of Sarah Duplessis (Marc), Heather White (Derek), Benjamin (Ingrid), Jason (Catherine), Scott Weller (Carina), Matthew Weller (Erica) and the late Aaron Martin and great-grandfather of Ainsley, Hayden, Jordan, Rhiannon, Gwynyth, Lincoln, Douglas, Samantha, Katy, Sophia, Nadine, Jarrod and Aaron. Dear brother of late Elsie Wood, the late George and the late Edward Martin. In early 1945, Bob went overseas and directly participated in the liberation of The Netherlands with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders, and remained on peace-keeping duties until late in 1946. Bob was an active and hard worker. For years, Bob ran his own business, Bob Martin Motor Sales and the South End Shell. Prior to that, he was a sales manager at Keith Brown Motors, and co-owner of Sidey Auto Supply. His passion for his clients who he served for over 50 years in total, demonstrated itself by frequently breaking sales records at Holiday Ford in the last 20 years of his career. A kind soul, Bob never hesitated to help his friends and family whenever they needed it. He was active with both the Shriner's and the Masons. He was also a long- time Member of St. George's and St. Barnabas's churches. In keeping with current restrictions, a private service was held with interment at Highland Park Cemetery. A public celebration of Bob's life will be held at later date. In honour of Bob, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Shriners Hospital or would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 6, 2020