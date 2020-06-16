Family man, businessman, advocate and public servant: former owner of Rocky's Dry Cleaners and Custom Tailors. Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on 13 June 2020, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Grazietta (Grace) Caravaggio (nee Giardino) d. April 10, 2011. Son of the late Angelo Caravaggio and Caterina Mattucci. Loving father of Angelo (Karen), Fabrizio (Pamela) and Marco (Nancy). Dear grandfather of Rachel, Jordan, Janelle and Joseph. Dear brother of Anna DiGiovanni (late Donato), Nicola, Aurelio (Jane) and the late Maria Ferreri (surviving husband Joe). Rocco was a tailor apprentice from the age 4 in his hometown of Fossacessia, Italy, working for a master from the renowned Italian tailors Caraceni. Rocco immigrated to Canada in May 1952 at 17 years old and immediately began work as a tailor in Peterborough. In 1961, he purchased Johnson's Cleaners which later became Rocky's Cleaners and Custom Tailoring. He was an active member in the Peterborough business and Chamber of Commerce communities for over 50 years. Rocco was heavily involved in the establishment and growth of both men's and minor league soccer in Peterborough. He voluntarily served in many capacities on executive boards and most notably was elected to serve as Vice-President of the Men's League, President of the VIMAR Soccer Club and President of the Eastern Ontario Premier Soccer League. In addition, Rocco served as a volunteer member on numerous Peterborough city committees including a total of 12 years on the Peterborough Arena, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. Rocco was instrumental in the expansion of multi-culturalism in Peterborough and served on several Peterborough and provincially led multi-cultural committees during the 1980s. He was the founding President of the Peterborough and District Italian Club and his leadership was instrumental in the creation of the Italian Day celebrations, known as a Taste of Italy at Crary Park. Rocco was also a long serving executive member of the National Congress of Italian Canadians (Ontario Region). Rocco will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the community. A private family entombment will be held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Rocco, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 16, 2020.