More Obituaries for Romaine FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romaine Florence (Coates) FISHER

Romaine Florence (Coates) FISHER Obituary
Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Centennial Place in Millbrook in her 95th year. Predeceased by her parents Adolph and Hazel Coates of London, her sister Petra ("Pete") Allen, her brother Dolph Coates of Port Stanley, and her husband John of Peterborough. Beloved mother of Robert (Karen), James (Lesley) and Rick (Trudy), and grandmother of Katie and Haley. Rome was born Oct. 30, 1925, raised in London, Ontario and spent her early summers at the family cottage in Port Stanley. She trained as a Registered Nurse at Victoria Hospital, and upon graduation she began a career as a flight attendant with T.C.A. (Air Canada). There she met her future husband, Captain John Fisher, and together they settled in Weston to raise their family. After retirement they moved north to divide their time between their house in Peterborough and their cottage on Chandos Lake. Rome will be fondly remembered for her kindness, generosity and consistently cheerful personality, particularly by the many whose lives she touched during years of volunteer work with United Church, Meals on Wheels, reading for the Blind at Trent University, the , and 40 years of blood donor clinics with the Red Cross. She was a regular supporter of PRHC and an avid Peterborough Petes fan. At Rome's request, cremation has already taken place, and there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Her family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the patient and compassionate care Rome received from all the staff at Centennial Place. If desired, donations in Rome's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
