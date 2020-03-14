Home

Brett Funeral Chapel
76 Bridge Street North
Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
(705) 696-2222
Ronald Andrew BUCK

BUCK, Ronald Andrew Peacefully at the home of Betty and Dale Wood, March 12, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Oliver) for over 62 years. Dear father of Barbara Nicole (Late Louis), Bonnie Gabriel (Tom) and Betty Lou Wood (Dale). Grandfather of Matthew Gabriel (Sandra), Kevin Gabriel (Julia), Kimberley Couttie (Matt), Philip Nicole and great grand father of Hannah and Evan Gabriel. Loving brother of Muriel Burgess (late Fred) and the late Elva Beavis (Jack), Norma Walsh (Tom), Marion Boost (Ed) and Stuart Buck (Marie). Son of the late Bert & Bessie Buck. He is loved and missed by all. Family and friends may gather at BRETT FUNERAL CHAPEL, HASTINGS from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, March 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Reverend Jamie York officiating. Interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens, Peterborough. In memory of Ron, donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020
