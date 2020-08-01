At the family's home, on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his 70th year, Ron Clarence, passed away peacefully. Ron was the beloved husband of Wendy Clarence (nee- Shaughnessy), and loving father of Jennifer Clarence. Predeceased by his sister Catherine Clarence, mother Bernice Clarence and father Earl Clarence. He will be forever missed. Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (705) 745-4683. In memory of Ron, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com