1/
Ronald Duncan CLARENCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the family's home, on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his 70th year, Ron Clarence, passed away peacefully. Ron was the beloved husband of Wendy Clarence (nee- Shaughnessy), and loving father of Jennifer Clarence. Predeceased by his sister Catherine Clarence, mother Bernice Clarence and father Earl Clarence. He will be forever missed. Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (705) 745-4683. In memory of Ron, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved