SHAKESPEAR, Ronald Ernest Passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday August 13, 2020. Ron Shakespear of Buckhorn in his 78th year. Ron was a dedicated employee of Food City, Peterborough for over 30 years. Loved and missed by his wife of 52 years, Lynne Shakespear. Also missed by his daughters Kerri Shakespear, Rebecca Shakespear, Jennifer Shakespear-O'Rourke and Lyndsey Vardy. Dear grandpa of Dylan, Deryl, Maggie, Taylor, Jeffrey and Keegan and great grandpa of Jayden. Survived by his brother Ted Shakepsear. Predeceased by his parents Christopher and Margaret. Cremation has taken place. A family Celebration of Life will be held. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Healthcare as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355. A very special thank you to the Palliative Care doctors and nurses and St. Elizabeth Health Care for all of their care and assistance.