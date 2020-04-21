|
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara; Son Ronald (Marie), devoted daughter Bonnie "Monkey" (John) Bond; his five grandsons Joshua (Katelin) Bond, Brandon (Britteney) Bond, Nicholas Bond, Andrew, and Romi Fisher; two great-grandsons Broady Bond and Lincoln Bond. Loving brother of Bonnie Lewis, Lorne Fisher, Janet (Dave) McLean, and the late David. Predeceased by his parents George and Elaine (nee. Sutton) Fisher. Ron will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, , or a through the funeral home online as well as condolences at www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020