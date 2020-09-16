Ron Weiss died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was also known as Rockin' Ron. He was an Original; a talented Musician, Composer, Entertainer and fabulous Hairstylist. He travelled the world on his residuals and left his imprint everywhere he went. His Creativity knew no bounds. He had a heart of gold and the best sense of humour which sustained him. He was known for his kindness and generosity without prejudice. He knew he was loved. His parents, Lisa and John Weiss, are devastated. John Weiss was born and raised in Harvey Township. His last surviving family of 8 are brother Bert Weiss and sister Lillian Weiss of Peterborough. He was very close to his sister Kathy. They were soulmates. His friends are in disbelief. We truly lost a shining star. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Parkwood Estate in Oshawa on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Ron to Pinewood Centre in Oshawa and or Ontario Shores in Whitby would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.