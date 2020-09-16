1/1
Ronald John WEISS
Ron Weiss died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was also known as Rockin' Ron. He was an Original; a talented Musician, Composer, Entertainer and fabulous Hairstylist. He travelled the world on his residuals and left his imprint everywhere he went. His Creativity knew no bounds. He had a heart of gold and the best sense of humour which sustained him. He was known for his kindness and generosity without prejudice. He knew he was loved. His parents, Lisa and John Weiss, are devastated. John Weiss was born and raised in Harvey Township. His last surviving family of 8 are brother Bert Weiss and sister Lillian Weiss of Peterborough. He was very close to his sister Kathy. They were soulmates. His friends are in disbelief. We truly lost a shining star. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Parkwood Estate in Oshawa on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Ron to Pinewood Centre in Oshawa and or Ontario Shores in Whitby would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
