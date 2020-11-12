On Sunday November 8, 2020, Ronald K. Smith passed away at the age of 87 with his wife, Rev. Catherine Anne Stone and his children, David and Cynthia by his side. A self-made man from Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Ron tried his hand at many professions, including Jazz singer, hypnotist, and entertainer before settling on a very successful career of 30 years in executive recruiting. He was the Vice President of HV Chapman and worked for MSL International before starting his own business, Ronald Kenneth Smith Consulting Limited. Ron spent many years volunteering for the Rural Outreach Centre, acting as the treasurer. He enjoyed fly fishing, spending time outdoors, boating and cottaging, and listening to opera. Ron tragically lost his first wife, Denyse Gosselin to cancer in 1975, but found love again ten years later in Catherine Stone. He leaves behind his two children, David (Betsie Campion) and Cynthia (Andrew Schulze) and his four grandchildren, Austin (Maggie Hitchon), Avery, Alex, and Denise. Ron is survived by his sister, Joanne Smith (Donato Didonata) of Italy. A memorial service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, spaces are limited to attend the memorial service of Ron. Those who wish to attend please book online at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Personal face coverings are required. Those not in attendance are invited to watch the memorial service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Inurnment to follow at Lakefield Cemetery, Lakefield. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity most meaningful to the donor. Condolences may be shared and donations made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.