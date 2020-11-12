1/1
Ronald Kenneth SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday November 8, 2020, Ronald K. Smith passed away at the age of 87 with his wife, Rev. Catherine Anne Stone and his children, David and Cynthia by his side. A self-made man from Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Ron tried his hand at many professions, including Jazz singer, hypnotist, and entertainer before settling on a very successful career of 30 years in executive recruiting. He was the Vice President of HV Chapman and worked for MSL International before starting his own business, Ronald Kenneth Smith Consulting Limited. Ron spent many years volunteering for the Rural Outreach Centre, acting as the treasurer. He enjoyed fly fishing, spending time outdoors, boating and cottaging, and listening to opera. Ron tragically lost his first wife, Denyse Gosselin to cancer in 1975, but found love again ten years later in Catherine Stone. He leaves behind his two children, David (Betsie Campion) and Cynthia (Andrew Schulze) and his four grandchildren, Austin (Maggie Hitchon), Avery, Alex, and Denise. Ron is survived by his sister, Joanne Smith (Donato Didonata) of Italy. A memorial service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, spaces are limited to attend the memorial service of Ron. Those who wish to attend please book online at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Personal face coverings are required. Those not in attendance are invited to watch the memorial service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Inurnment to follow at Lakefield Cemetery, Lakefield. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity most meaningful to the donor. Condolences may be shared and donations made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved