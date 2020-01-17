|
With great sadness, the family announces the passing of our inimitable Ron ('Sock It') Twomey on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 66. Long-time employee of General Electric and member of the Legion. Beloved husband of Judy (née Short) for 35 years. Loving father of Melanie (Jean-Marc) and doting grandpa ("grampy") of Kelsey. Son of the late Bert and Elaine Twomey. Son-in-law of the late Mervyn and Marjorie Short. Brother of Robert (Bernice), Walter (Sheryl), Barry, Colleen, the late Roger (Angela), Mark (Beth), Bert (Andrea), Joanne Richard (Dennis), and Harold. Brother-in-law of Gail Sutton, David Short, Wendy Hughes (Jim), Bill Short, Lori Short, and the late Dave Ryan and Edward 'Nipper' Payne. Ron will be remembered for his sense of adventure, generous spirit, and love of all things chocolate. Ron also leaves behind his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including the Dunn family of Scarborough. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Monday, January 20th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by the funeral at 12 p.m. the same day. Immediately following the funeral, family and friends are invited to celebrate Ron's life at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52, 1550 Lansdowne Street, from 1-4 p.m. If desired, condolences to the family, directions to the service and reception, or donations to PRHC Foundation or the may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com or by calling 705-745-6984.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 17, 2020