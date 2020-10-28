1/1
Ronald Peter FITZGERALD
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ronald on October 23, 2020 at Fairhaven Long Term Care Home. Loving husband of Marilyn. Loving father of Barry (Donna), Cathy Murphy (Paul), Robert (pre-deceased) and Lisa Collins. Grand-father of Kerri (Mike), David (Krystal), Joe, Dana (Greg), Carla (Steve), Kyle (Emily) and Kristen (Ricky). Great-grandfather to six. Ron will be forever remembered by his sisters Agnes, Barbara, Rose-Marie (pre-deceased) and brother Jim, along with many nieces and nephews. Ron was a long time employee with General Electric. A private Memorial service will be held at Nisbett Funeral Home with interment to follow at Highland Park Cemetery. The family would like to express our deepest thanks to staff at Fairhaven, you made Ron's last few years enjoyable and comfortable. If desired, donations to Fairhaven Long Term Care Home would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
