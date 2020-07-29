1/
Ronald Travers SHEWEN
At his residence on July 27, 2020 in his 96th year. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Doris Shewen, his partner Shirley Ethel Dell and by his brother Claude Mansel Shewen. Uncle of Carolyn Shewen-Kuz, Philip, Edward and Stephen Shewen. A private graveside service will be held at Little Lake Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020. In memory of Ron, donations to LAWS would be appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to the GAIN team at PRHC-NP Helen Kroeker, Donna Hickey, Stella Griffin, Lisa Hatfield and Lydia Ireland as well as Janet Lock of One on One Care. The genuine concern and care these people bring to their job is amazing to behold. Kirby Park and Tom of CBI were also a wonderful support for Ron over the years. Finally the Palliative Team at PRHC were a great help during Ron's final days. Ron was in good hands. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 29, 2020.
