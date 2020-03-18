Home

Roseanne Teresa BARRY

Roseanne Teresa BARRY Obituary
Passed away peacefully March 9, 2020 at the age of 50. Loving Mother Of Cody Barry (Brittany) and Evan Barry. Beloved daughter of Colleen Barry (nee Crowley). Dear Sister of Susan Salvisburg (Dean) and Maureen Bishop (Dave). Fondly remembered by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Predeceased by her father Edward Barry. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church followed by a reception as soon as the current health restrictions allow. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro ON. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Assoc. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal".
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
