|
|
Passed away at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Lindsay, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 75. Ross Pogue was known as the king of pumpkins and gourds for the Bobcaygeon area. He enjoyed farming and sharing his love of his crops with customers and anyone willing to listen. He took great pride in his multitude of different varieties of squash and pumpkins he grew on his farm. He is best known for his big pumpkin displays and his participation for years in the Kawartha FarmFest at his Bobcaygeon farm on County Road 24, which also happened to be his great grandparents farm- Emory and Mabel Taylor's original farm and the farm that his mother Zelma (Taylor) Pogue grew up on. He raised his family on a hobby farm outside of Lindsay, where Ross started his small empire with Blonde d'Aquitaine cows, and a part time market garden on his farm in Ops Township with his wife Jean and his three children as "willing" labour. The family looked after Ross' beloved cows and picked many bushels of beans and other vegetables on Friday nights for the Saturday Farmer's Market in Lindsay. Ross was born in Bobcaygeon on June 25th, 1945, to parents Zelma (Taylor) Pogue, and Norman Pogue. Ross grew up on the Pogue family farm between Fenelon Falls and Bobcaygeon, where his oldest son now lives with his own family. Ross will be remembered by his three children; Ryan (Lianne), Jennifer (Paulus), William (Kelly); his wife of 40 years Jean; as well as his seven grandchildren; Wyatt, Evelyn, Reid, Miles, Renée, Nora, and Elizabeth; and Ross' four siblings; Jim, Margaret (Jim Telford), Barbara Brandon, and his late brother Ronald. Ross took pride in his hard work and dedication to his job, his farm, and family. He worked for Johnson & Johnson Medical Products, in Peterborough for 20 years and enjoyed the work and his co-workers he met through J&J. However, he most fondly remembered his years of working at Armstrong Carpets in Lindsay. In his passing, his children, Ryan, Jennifer, and William would like his life to be remembered as a life that focused on creating good in the world, his desire to pass on kindness always, a willingness to work hard, and to focus on the larger goal in life of loving the ones we love. While we are imperfect at times, we shall forgive and love in our imperfection and forgive others for theirs. There will be a "no tie" celebration of life on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Trinity United Church, 44 William Street, in Bobcaygeon. A followup burial will be held at Bury's Green on June 21, 2020 on Father's Day. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of his kind heart, please perform a random act of kindness and pay it forward in his memory. If you would rather, or additionally, you can donate to the Diabetes Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Association. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Caressant Care Nursing Home for caring for Ross in his final years, especially in his final days.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020