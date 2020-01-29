|
Peacefully with his loved ones at his side, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, January 26, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Walker) for over 45 years. Dear father of Candace Buchanan (Michael) and Clint Mack. Proud Papa of Madeline and Brayden. Brother of Jeanette Stillman (Tom), Allan (Diane), Wayne (Jacqui), the late Sally Lynch (2011). Brother in law of Patrick Lynch (Sandra). Roy will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A celebration of life will be held at ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION, HAVELOCK, 8 Ottawa Street E, on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 from 2-5 pm. In memory of Roy, donations may be made to a local hospital of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020