Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brett Funeral Chapel
20 George St. West
Havelock, ON K0L 1Z0
(705) 778-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Alexander Mack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Alexander Mack Obituary
Peacefully with his loved ones at his side, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, January 26, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Walker) for over 45 years. Dear father of Candace Buchanan (Michael) and Clint Mack. Proud Papa of Madeline and Brayden. Brother of Jeanette Stillman (Tom), Allan (Diane), Wayne (Jacqui), the late Sally Lynch (2011). Brother in law of Patrick Lynch (Sandra). Roy will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A celebration of life will be held at ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION, HAVELOCK, 8 Ottawa Street E, on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 from 2-5 pm. In memory of Roy, donations may be made to a local hospital of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -