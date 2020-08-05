1/2
Roy FARLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Life Long Sacred Heart Church Parishioner and Choir Member, Member of the Peterborough Lift Lock Barbershop City Chorus, Third Degree Member of Ernest J. Wolff Knights of Columbus Council 798). Passed away peacefully at Rubidge Retirement Residence surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 3, 2020 in his 93rd year. Roy, predeceased by Teresa (nee Flood), his beloved wife of 65 years. Loving and devoted father of Nancy Farley-Holmes (Wray), Rick (Carolyn), Mary Gilbert (Ronnie King), Dave (Cathy), Frank (Darlene), Cathy Whitnell (Craig), and Tim (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Adam, Emma (Sam), Jenny (Dan), Sara, Luke, Brad, Amie (Bryce), Torin (Justin), Brayden (Mitchel), Alana, Lauren, Grace, and great-grandfather of Lila, Sophie, and Elsie. Dear brother of Sr. Mary Elizabeth Farley. Predeceased by his sisters Catherine Moriarty (Harold, predeceased), Alma Kennedy (Joe, predeceased), and brothers Pat (Irma), and Frank (Veronica "Donnie"). Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Stanley Farley and Elizabeth Cavanagh. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Face covering and social distancing required. Funeral Mass in SACRED HEART CHURCH, 208 Romaine Street on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro. Many thanks to the incredibly caring and compassionate staff at Rubidge Retirement Residence. In memory of Roy, donations to Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved