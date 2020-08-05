Roy FARLEY

(Life Long Sacred Heart Church Parishioner and Choir Member, Member of the Peterborough Lift Lock Barbershop City Chorus, Third Degree Member of Ernest J. Wolff Knights of Columbus Council 798). Passed away peacefully at Rubidge Retirement Residence surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 3, 2020 in his 93rd year. Roy, predeceased by Teresa (nee Flood), his beloved wife of 65 years. Loving and devoted father of Nancy Farley-Holmes (Wray), Rick (Carolyn), Mary Gilbert (Ronnie King), Dave (Cathy), Frank (Darlene), Cathy Whitnell (Craig), and Tim (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Adam, Emma (Sam), Jenny (Dan), Sara, Luke, Brad, Amie (Bryce), Torin (Justin), Brayden (Mitchel), Alana, Lauren, Grace, and great-grandfather of Lila, Sophie, and Elsie. Dear brother of Sr. Mary Elizabeth Farley. Predeceased by his sisters Catherine Moriarty (Harold, predeceased), Alma Kennedy (Joe, predeceased), and brothers Pat (Irma), and Frank (Veronica "Donnie"). Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Stanley Farley and Elizabeth Cavanagh. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Face covering and social distancing required. Funeral Mass in SACRED HEART CHURCH, 208 Romaine Street on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro. Many thanks to the incredibly caring and compassionate staff at Rubidge Retirement Residence. In memory of Roy, donations to Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com