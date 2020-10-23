Passed away peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 88th year. Rudy, beloved husband of Ruth Solomon (nee-Harding), loving father of Sandra Adair (Steve Adair), Tracy Solomon and Dean Solomon (Jennifer Elliott). Cherished grandpa of Samantha and Christopher Adair (Jaclyn Brown), Emma Lewis (Crispin Lewis) and Sarah and Anna Solomon. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Elizabeth Solomon-Marko (nee Oslach) and his grandson Dalton Solomon. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by fellow realtors, neighbours, friends, associations, organizations and the Westmount Bible Chapel community. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideons International or P.R.H.C Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com