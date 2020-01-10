|
The family announces with heavy hearts, the sudden passing of Rudy Ksander on Friday, January 3, 2020, in his 62nd year. Son of the late Herman and Dora Ksander, Rudy was born and raised in Peterborough. A man of many talents, Rudy excelled at carpentry, home renovations, skiing, windsurfing, photography, and stained glass. He loved live music and drumming became a life-long passion. He also spent many years delivering mail as a proud postal worker for the City of Peterborough. Rudy is survived by his beloved children Maija (Chris) and Dylan (Stephanie) and their mother Maggi (Sandy), siblings Katherine and Rick (Yvonne), nieces and nephews Megan (Ben), Luke (Kathryn), David (Weini), Andrew, Melanie, Alan and Robbie. Cherished brother-in-law to Tom and Linda. Rudy touched the lives of everyone he met. He'll be remembered fondly for his gentle spirit, beautiful smile and a kind, generous heart. Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Life Reception at the Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road on Tuesday, January 14th. Reception from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Tribute by Nola Wilson beginning at 2:30 p.m. In memory of Rudy, please consider a donation to Redpath Addiction Treatment 705 740 2003. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com