Ruth E. James
1917-04-08 - 2020-10-05
Peacefully, with family by her side on Monday October 5th, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved wife of the late Newton. Dear mother of Maureen (Malcolm Carden) of California, USA and Greg (Diane). Proud grandmother of Angela (Jeremy), Nicholas, Aaron and Christopher. Great grandmother of Rowan and Ileana. Ruth will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A private cremation has been entrusted to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME with a future interment of cremated remains at Huntingville Cemetery in Huntingville, Quebec. In Memory of Ruth donations may be directed toward the Unitarian Save the Children Fund. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com . The family wishes to express our thanks to the staff at PRHC for the excellent care provided to Ruth.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 8, 2020
I shall miss my talks with Ruth as a Community Care volunteer. Such a witty ,knowledgeable always upbeat lady. My condolences to the family.
Carol Reynolds
Acquaintance
