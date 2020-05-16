Ruth was both a great force of nature and in the same breath, a gentle and comforting breeze. She embodied her faith through her actions. There are so many people she has had an influence upon, and it came from a place of genuine good will towards the other. She was a blessing to us all, a kindred spirit to her sisters of St. Joseph, and beautiful light of hope to strangers. Peace to you Ruth and welcome home.

Paul Hogan

Friend