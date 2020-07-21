At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in her 95th year. Ruth, beloved wife of the late Bill Peltz. Loving mother of Lauren (Mike Milburn) of Peterborough and Jennifer Koutny of Oakville. Grandmother of Shelley Pauze (Troy) of Port Severn and Jonathan Monaghan (Trish) of Guelph. Great grandmother of Jayce, Jared, Remington and River. Dear sister-in-law of Suzanne Erstling of Peterborough. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Robert (Gertrude), Ronald, James and sister-in-law Marlene (Jack). Daughter of the late Harrison Carter and Hannah Linton. Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (705) 745-4683. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Ruth, donations to the Heart & Stroke Society or Northminster United Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at comstockkaye .com