Ruth WILFONG
It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Wilfong announces her death on September 2, 2020 at Fairhaven LTC at the age of 89. Ruth was born August 26, 1931, daughter of Earl and Glennie Mills and is survived by her sister Florence Mills. Ruth was married for 67 years to the love of her life, the late Roy Wilfong. Ruth had many accomplishments over her lifetime but the one both she and Roy held most dear was their family. Ruth demonstrated strength as a woman, a wife and a mother by her example and her attentiveness to her family both immediate and extended. Ruth will be remembered as a loving and gentle mother by her three children; Carolyn (Carl) Bishton, Earl Wilfong and Lois Wilfong. Affectionately known as "Gram", Ruth took great joy in having her grandchildren around her and will be missed dearly by all; Elaine, Heather, Ashley (Mike), Brittany (Jason), Trevor, Kyle (Jayde) and Zac. Ruth was blessed with 10 great grandchildren who made her eyes light up every time she saw them; Noah, Caleb, Hunter, Levi, Ben, Bria, Charlotte, Kendra, Zander and Violet. Ruth was known for being an exceptional hostess at many family gatherings. There was always an abundance of delicious food, great music and immense love. Everyone was welcome in her home. Her legacy will live in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Ruth's family would like to thank Fairhaven, Dr. Spink and all the nurses and personal support workers for their support and exemplary care. There will be a private family gathering to remember Ruth and the love she brought to the lives of many. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
