1/1
Ruthanne "Sam" HARTNELL
Passed away at Empress Gardens, Peterborough on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Ruthanne (nee McDowell), loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Hartnell, in her 76th year. Ruthanne will be dearly missed by her best friend Dawn McArthur, many family members, both local and from South Shore Montreal, several nieces and nephews and good friend Wendy Hamilton. Ruthanne is predeceased by her parents Robert and Annie McDowell, brother Al and sister-in-law Susan McDowell. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., and you are invited to sign up to attend the funeral service or watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Community Care Lakefield, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
