Ryan Clifford Short
Suddenly passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 44. Beloved son of Randy and the late Marylou Short (nee Ralph). Loving brother of Carly Cotarelo (Ramiro) and proud uncle to Tristan and Callum. Sadly missed by his special cousin Katie Ralph and many aunts, uncles and other cousins. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions and protocol will be in place. In memory of Ryan, donations may be made to L.A.W.S. or to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
