Passed away peacefully at P.R.H.C. on Tuesday January 14, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Sandra McCaw of Apsley in her 70th year. Beloved wife of the late Ted McCaw (d. 2005). Cherished mother of Lisa McCaw and Sherry Waddell (Andrew). Nana will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Cole and Addyson. Survived by her siblings Darlene Doxsee (d. Don), Denise Graham (Bill), Cindy Trotter, Gerry Trotter (Charlotte) and many nieces and nephews. Private arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held in the spring on Sunday, May 24th from 12-3pm at Burleigh Falls Inn. A special thanks to the community nurses from SE Health, the staff of the palliative care unit, Dr. Mallory, Dr. Petrasek and Dr. Blouin. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the MS Society or SickKids Foundation and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020