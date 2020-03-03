|
Sam passed away at Hospice Peterborough on March 1, 2020 at the age of 63 surrounded by her adoring family. Darling wife of Jerry for 38 years. Mom and friend to Kara and Tyler (Maggie) and Granny to Libby Rose. Predeceased by her parents George and Rose Riddell and in-laws Mike and Mary McManus. Sister to Brian Riddell (Gladys) and Judy Kidd (Greg). Sister-in-law to the Paterson Street McManus clan. Sam will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Thank you Sam for teaching us that love has no limits and for giving us the best memories of all. We'll think of you with love and a smile when passing by Senior Ladies Slo-Pitch, enjoying an afternoon "splash" and eating your delicious recipes. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, well-wishers are encouraged to raise a glass of their favourite drink in Sam's memory (preferably white wine if you have it). If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough, the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation or the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation. Sam touched many lives with her kind heart, scrappy demeanor, and her love-filled homemade meals. Gone, but never forgotten. A piece of her lives on in every life she touched. Cheers Sam!
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020