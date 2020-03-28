|
|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband to his sweetheart Maria, and incredibly proud father of Mary Lou, Angela, Giuliano (Christine Ayotte), and Tina (Jeff O'Neill). Adoring grandfather of Carla, Chris, Jamie (Sabrina Mullen), Janet, Sandy (Jenn Robinson), Sonia (Ryan Barnett), Kennedi, Calem and Karis. Cherished great-grandfather of Savannah, Adelaide, Madison, Hannah, Lucas, Ella, Kohen, Tessa, Alexander, Nora, Sonny and Esmé. Dear brother to Tony Gemmiti (Thelma), Quinty Gemmiti (Carol) and the late Vince and Mario Gemmiti. Santino was born to Giuliano and Lucia Gemmiti on February 27, 1932 in Sora, Lazio, Italy. At the young age of 19, he boarded a ship, paving the way and becoming the first of his brothers to immigrate to Canada. It is on this voyage that he met the love of his life, Maria. Within a year of meeting, the two were married and began what was to be a long, happy life together in Peterborough, Ontario. Sandy's life was driven by passion. All who knew him knew of his love and devotion to his wife and four children, which grew to include a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he took immense pride in. Sandy was gifted with a magical voice, which he graciously shared at many weddings, funerals, church gatherings and theatre performances. Sandy's abilities were not limited to singing; bowling, golfing, curling; everything he did, he seemed to excel at. Sandy will be remembered most however, for the infamous "Sandy's Barbershop" and the memories shared within its four walls. A trip to Sandy's barbershop included for most, an afternoon of jokes, songs, stories and laughter shared between Sandy, his customers, and his best-friend Kurt. Sandy's crooked grin, his confident swagger, and his generous heart will be deeply missed by all those blessed to have known him. Due to policies in place during these unprecedented times, a public Celebration of Life will be announced and held when government restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020