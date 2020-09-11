1/1
Scott Andrew BLACK
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Black at PRHC on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the young age of 41. Dearly beloved son of Robert and Sandra Black. Cherished brother and best friend of Kristy Black. Dear half-sibling to David (Julie), Jim (Liisa), Carol, and Wendy (Darren). Loving father of Brianna, Zoey and Kaleb. He will be fondly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Scott was an amazingly creative cook and master gardener, growing hot peppers to make sauces, salsa, jellies and spices for his market stand - Scottie's Spices/Blacks Bay Gourmet. He worked as a cook in a number of local restaurants. Scott will always be remembered for his infectious smile and cheerful personality. He will be dearly missed. A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
