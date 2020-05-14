It is with deep sadness that we announce that on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Shane Mather lost his life in a tragic car accident. Shane was born on March 19, 1987 to Brenda (nee Simkins) and the late Robert Mather and was a loving son to John Johnstone. Shane was the proud father, and co-parent, with Ashley Medland of two incredible boys, the light of his life, Zayden and Jaxson Medland-Mather. Shane will be forever missed by his sister Shelby (Jeffery) Hutt, brother Thomas, nephew Robert and niece Evelyn. Also missed by his Aunts Sally and Janet along with many cousins. Shane will be missed and forever remembered by the Medland/Hill family. Shane will be remembered for his love for the Toronto Maple Leafs, music, cars, his big heart and his enormous love for his sons. Zayden and Jaxson would like everyone to know that the best things about their Dad was he was funny, smart and loved spending time with them. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Shane, a Go Fund Me account (https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-shane-mather) has been set up to support Shane's sons, Zayden and Jaxson in the future. Online condolences may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 14, 2020.