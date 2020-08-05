Peacefully at Canterbury Gardens on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Sharon will be fondly remembered by her many cousins especially June Doughty and friends. Most especially her BFF and constant companion Shirley Mason. She will be missed by her adopted family Barb and John Blake, John and Sandy Bush, Beth Bush and Bruce Sarginson. Aunt Sharon will always be remembered by Sara Blake, her husband David Millen and their children Jackson, Emma, Logan and Rowynn and by Caryn Blake and Erica Bush. Predeceased by her brother Robert and her parents Albert and Marion Hutchinson. Arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private Graveside Service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society as per Sharon's wishes. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
