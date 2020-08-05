1/
Sharon Christina HUTCHINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Canterbury Gardens on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Sharon will be fondly remembered by her many cousins especially June Doughty and friends. Most especially her BFF and constant companion Shirley Mason. She will be missed by her adopted family Barb and John Blake, John and Sandy Bush, Beth Bush and Bruce Sarginson. Aunt Sharon will always be remembered by Sara Blake, her husband David Millen and their children Jackson, Emma, Logan and Rowynn and by Caryn Blake and Erica Bush. Predeceased by her brother Robert and her parents Albert and Marion Hutchinson. Arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private Graveside Service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society as per Sharon's wishes. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved